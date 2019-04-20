Mary Jane Burhop, a longtime resident of Mount Prospect and Des Plaines, Illinois, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Mary Jane was born January 20, 1937 in Newberry, Michigan, the daughter of the late Rex and Amelia Niver (nee Horn). After graduating from Newberry High School in 1955, Mary Jane went on to earn her nursing degree from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in Rockford, Illinois in 1958. Mary Jane married Charles Burhop in 1959, and they raised five children. Mary Jane enjoyed crocheting and crafting, and created beautifully crocheted blankets for her children, grandchildren and friends. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her son Charles in January of 1982, and son Matthew in June of 2015. Surviving are her husband Charles of almost 60 years, three of her children, Susan Muszczynski (Edward) of Illinois, Patricia Poltzer (David) of Georgia, and John Burhop (Rocky) of Hawaii, six grandchildren Danielle Blythe (Anthony), Emily Ann (Gary), Taylor Cristine, Kendall Mary, Jennifer Jane, and Tanner Andrew. Mary Jane will be returned to her hometown of Newberry, Michigan at a later date. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary