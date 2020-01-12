|
Mary Jane Carrier (nee Bartlett) passed away peacefully January 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Mary Jane was born in 1929 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Dick and Blanche Bartlett. As a young girl, her family moved to Tacoma, Washington, where she attended school and graduated from Seattle University. Marriage took her and her family across the country to Wisconsin, Central Illinois and finally Wheaton, Illinois where she raised her nine children. She had a long career as a property manager for a large Chicago Real Estate Management company. In her free time, she could be found reading the latest novel, a crossword, or a 1000-piece puzzle. And while she loved playing Bridge; it was her scrabble game that was hard to beat. Mary Jane was a parishioner of St. Michael's Catholic Church for 50 years. She was a kind, selfless woman who loved her family. She will be dearly missed by her nine children, Peggy, Steve (Paula), Greg, Tim, Julie (Ed), Sue (Dave), Kevin, Joanne and Karen (Stuart); her 20 grandchildren, Terry, Riley, Colin, Packey, Sean, Emmett, Brock, Sarah, John, Kevin, Joshua, Adam, Elliot, Michael, Christopher, Emilia, Alyssa, Kellie, Keith and Claire; and her 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack, her sister Joyce and her infant sister Joanne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAD (National Association of the Deaf) or ACS (). Services will be private. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020