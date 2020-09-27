1/
MARY JANE DAVIDSON
Mary Jane Davidson (nee Dunlap), beloved wife of Donald; loving mother of Daniel Keith Davidson, Donna Marie Frey and Mark Joseph (Manuela) Davidson; dear grandmother of Rachel, Daniel, William, Michael and Kevin; caring daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth Dunlap; fond sister of the late Elizabeth (Donald) Canter; dear aunt of Michael (Jacqueline) Canter and Donald (Donald Etchoe) Canter. Visitation Monday September 28, 2020 from 3:00pm until time of service 6:00pm at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-8054.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
28
Service
06:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
