Mary Jane Freely (nee Kraft) 99, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Kevin (Nancy), Patrick (Linda), the late Michael (the late Susan), grandmother of James, Natalie (R. Dodge) Daverman, Patrick, Michael, James, great-grandmother of Dodge, Claire, James Emma, sister of the late Ruth Wilson, the late Helen Lytle and the late Frances Merz. Memorial mass 10 AM Saturday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, 22333 West Erhart Rd., Mundelein. For additional information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com. 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 25, 2019