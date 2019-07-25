Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
MARY FREELY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation
22333 West Erhart Rd.
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FREELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE FREELY


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JANE FREELY Obituary
Mary Jane Freely (nee Kraft) 99, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Kevin (Nancy), Patrick (Linda), the late Michael (the late Susan), grandmother of James, Natalie (R. Dodge) Daverman, Patrick, Michael, James, great-grandmother of Dodge, Claire, James Emma, sister of the late Ruth Wilson, the late Helen Lytle and the late Frances Merz. Memorial mass 10 AM Saturday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, 22333 West Erhart Rd., Mundelein. For additional information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com. 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now