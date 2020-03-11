|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Mary Jane Koska, 92, a 60-year resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away March 9, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Mary Jane was the beloved wife of the late Leonard (2012); loving mother of Chris (Barbara) Koska, Mary Therese (Jim) Keane, Elizabeth (Rich) Boyer; dear grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 2. She also leaves many loving cousins, friends, and caregivers. Visitation Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. until Mass time at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020