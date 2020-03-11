Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
750 W. Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
750 W. Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map

MARY JANE KOSKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JANE KOSKA Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Mary Jane Koska, 92, a 60-year resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away March 9, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Mary Jane was the beloved wife of the late Leonard (2012); loving mother of Chris (Barbara) Koska, Mary Therese (Jim) Keane, Elizabeth (Rich) Boyer; dear grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 2. She also leaves many loving cousins, friends, and caregivers. Visitation Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. until Mass time at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -