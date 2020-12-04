ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Mary Jane Ore Bender, 90, died Thursday, November 12,2020 at St. Thomas Hospice Bolingbrook. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Jane was born on June 13, 1930 in Jacksonville, Illinois to Carl and Eva Rentschler Ore. She married John Eric Bender on January 20, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1997. She was an airline hostess for TWA, worked as a secretary for the Arlington Heights school district, and in a local doctor's office. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, and belonged to the Eli Skinner Chapter of DAR, and Clipped Wings. She will be remembered as a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend. Jane is survived by her daughters, Donna (Randy) Roland, Erie Illinois, Nancy (Brian) Walberg , Highland Illinois and Sally (Ralph) Sass, Madison Ohio; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Schanze, Mary Roland, Kristin (John) D'Ambrosia, Barbara (Mark) Powell, Carolyn (Zach) Reed, Matthew Sass (Meg Kelly), and Bethany Sass (Jordan Mullins); seven great-grandchildren and two more to come. In addition to her husband, Jane was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William Ore, Gene Ore and Maxine Rigg; son-in-law, Brian Walberg; and great-grandson, Olin D'Ambrosia.







