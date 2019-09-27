|
|
GENEVA - Mary Jane "M.J." Thomas, age 85, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Bill Thomas; loving mother of Michael (Marion) Thomas and Laura (Robert, Jr.) Barron; fond grandmother of Lisa Thomas, Michelle Thomas and soon to be husband Sean Henderson, Elyse Barron and soon to be husband Jeff Puetz, Heather (Josh) Armstrong. Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents L.B. "Red" Harkrider and Mildred Harkrider, her brother Richard Harkrider, and twin great-grandsons Gavin and Liam Barron-Puetz. M.J. graduated from Wheaton Community High School in 1952. She was an avid tennis player at the Wheaton Sports Center and also in the Naples, FL area. Mary Jane served as the administrative secretary for 3 College of DuPage presidents. She was a valued employee of College of DuPage for 20 years. Outside of work she loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved spending her summers at Lake Cora, MI where she enjoyed water skiing and boating. A memorial service will take place Monday, September 30, at 3:30PM, DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington Street, West Chicago, IL 60185. Memorial gathering Monday, September 30, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 27, 2019