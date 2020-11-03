HOFFMAN ESTATES - Mary Jane Thomas (nee Bernero), 76, of Hoffman Estates for 16 years, formerly of Elk Grove Village, passed away peacefully at her home on October 31, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of James S. Thomas for 56 years; loving mother of Laura A. (Jim) Newman, and the late Jeffrey S. Thomas (2020); cherished grandmother of Brittany Cuevas, Nathan Thomas, Connor Thomas; great-grandmother of Chloe, Charlotte, Emilia; and dear sister of Joyce (the late James) Ballard. Funeral Mass, Friday, November 6, at 10 A.M. at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
.