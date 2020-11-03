1/
MARY JANE THOMAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Mary Jane Thomas (nee Bernero), 76, of Hoffman Estates for 16 years, formerly of Elk Grove Village, passed away peacefully at her home on October 31, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of James S. Thomas for 56 years; loving mother of Laura A. (Jim) Newman, and the late Jeffrey S. Thomas (2020); cherished grandmother of Brittany Cuevas, Nathan Thomas, Connor Thomas; great-grandmother of Chloe, Charlotte, Emilia; and dear sister of Joyce (the late James) Ballard. Funeral Mass, Friday, November 6, at 10 A.M. at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved