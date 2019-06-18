Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
MARY TOMASOVIC
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:30 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
SCHAUMBURG - Mary Jane Tomasovic, nee LoSasso, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Emil M. Tomasovic. Devoted mother of Laura Ann (Donna Dykes) Tomasovic, Ralph (Karen) Tomasovic, Susan (Dominic) Fracasso, Terri (Arthur) Molitor and Jean DiPrima. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Mitzina, Scott, Wendy, A.J. (Kyle), Mitchell (Vanessa), Emily, Deanna and Heather. Caring great-grandmother of 6. Loving cousin of Joan (John) Condeles, William (Marge) DeVitto, Arthur Roos and her dear cousins from Michigan. Dear best friend of Judy Theisen, Janet Cassin and Pat Melau. Mary was born November 9, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank and Margaret LoSasso and passed away June 15, 2019. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 PM until 8:30 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, River Grove. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Save-A-Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 266, Grayslake, IL 60030. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019
