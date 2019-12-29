|
|
ST. CHARLES - Mary Jane Warren, age 72, passed away December 27, 2019. She was born to Coleman and Belva Ball in Asheville, North Carolina. She is survived by two children, Michael Warren, Robin (Chad) Hayden both of Sycamore; three grandchildren, Kyle, Colton, Kara, sister Patricia (Tom) Beals, and many nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Kimberly; and her parents. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134. Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Michigan Memorial Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva, 630-232-7337 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019