MARY JEAN HOGAN
Mary Jean Hogan, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born on December 10, 1927 in McGregor, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. Edward and Caroline Meggers. She was a graduate of the University of Iowa, receiving her bachelor's degree in Journalism, working for the school newspaper and Dubuque Telegraph Herald and was the first woman cheerleader on field at University of Notre Dame. Mary was a former resident of Glenview, IL, Denver, CO and Exeter, CA, a loving Mother and loved animals, including her cat, Tom, her dog, Spud and Klondike and Snow Bears at the Denver Zoo. Surviving are her 6 children, Sally (David) Hobbs, John Hogan, Bill (Sue) Hogan, Kathy Hogan, Rich Hogan and Steve (Abbey) Hogan; 8 grandchildren, Valerie (Steven), Shanna, Kim, Bill (Emily), Matt (Jackie), Katie, Suzanne and Kara and 4 great-grandchildren, Vincent, Amelia, Billy and Liv. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Larche. Private services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
