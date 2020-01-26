Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
455 N. Benton St
Palatine, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
455 N. Benton St
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LEIDOLF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JEAN LEIDOLF


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JEAN LEIDOLF Obituary
PALATINE - Memorial visitation for Mary Jean Leidolf (nee Hefner), 88, will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton St., Palatine, IL 60067. Inurnment will be held at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Mary Jean was born May 28, 1931 in Trusdell, Wisconsin, and she passed away January 10, 2020 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mary Jean was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas; loving mother of Janet Leidolf, Mark (Gale), Gary (Julie), Bruce (Terri); dear daughter of the late James and Mary (nee Herr) Hefner; fond sister of Lorraine (late Fred) Kohlndorfer and Carolyn Connor and the late Raymond Hefner. She also had many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or visit www.kidneyfund.org or to the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606 or visit www.americanheart.org. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -