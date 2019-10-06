Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
MARY WHAMOND
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1005 E. Schaumburg Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1005 E. Schaumburg Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY WHAMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JEAN WHAMOND


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JEAN WHAMOND Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Mary Jean Whamond, nee Carey, 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Whamond. Devoted mother of Vicki (Neil) Bretthauer and the late Mary Whamond. Cherished grandmother of Steven (Dan) and Eric (Hollie). Caring GG Jean of Connor, Grace and Cooper. Loving daughter of Vincent and Lucille Carey. Adoring sister of the late Helen, Robert, Joseph, James, Margaret, and Barbara. Dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Instate at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, on Monday, October 14th from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Ste. 1210, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now