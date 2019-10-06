|
SCHAUMBURG - Mary Jean Whamond, nee Carey, 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Whamond. Devoted mother of Vicki (Neil) Bretthauer and the late Mary Whamond. Cherished grandmother of Steven (Dan) and Eric (Hollie). Caring GG Jean of Connor, Grace and Cooper. Loving daughter of Vincent and Lucille Carey. Adoring sister of the late Helen, Robert, Joseph, James, Margaret, and Barbara. Dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Instate at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, on Monday, October 14th from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Ste. 1210, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019