MARY JO (MCELWEE) GRAHAM


1935 - 2020
MARY JO (MCELWEE) GRAHAM Obituary
Mary Jo (McElwee) Graham, age 84, at rest January 13, 2020; dear mother to James (Janet Bell) Graham, John (Vicky) Graham and Julie (Cary) Martin and beloved grandmother of Kailash, Galen, Colton, Luna, Meghan and Alex. Mary Jo was born in Pittsburgh on April 29, 1935 to the late James and Mary (Ganley) McElwee, but spent most of her childhood years in the Miami area with her three brothers: Jim, John and Paul. Mary Jo began her college years at Florida State University before moving north to Chicago. Mary Jo married Robert Graham and raised her children in Mt. Prospect, IL. While raising her children, Mary Jo also worked on finishing her degree and was a very proud graduate of Northwestern University. She went on to obtain her master's degree in social work from Loyola University. Mary Jo then spent the next 20 years working as a social worker in School District 59. She particularly loved working with the students and was passionate about making a difference in their lives. Mary Jo was a supporter of a number of social causes, especially those protecting the environment and uplifting the less fortunate. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, attending continuing adult education classes, playing bridge and staying up to date with current events and politics. A private service will be held to commemorate her life.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
