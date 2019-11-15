Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HARROLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JO HARROLD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JO HARROLD Obituary
Mary Jo Harrold nee Duggan; Beloved wife of William; Dearest mother of Colleen (Beau) Nielsen and Matthew; Loving grandmother of Jaxon and Fiona Nielsen; Dear sister of Vincent Duggan. Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Monday 8:00 a.m. until time of the funeral, 9:30 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Queen of the Rosary Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the through her son, Matt's Walk Page at would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -