Mary Jo Harrold nee Duggan; Beloved wife of William; Dearest mother of Colleen (Beau) Nielsen and Matthew; Loving grandmother of Jaxon and Fiona Nielsen; Dear sister of Vincent Duggan. Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Monday 8:00 a.m. until time of the funeral, 9:30 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Queen of the Rosary Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the through her son, Matt's Walk Page at would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2019