MARY JO RYMAN Obituary
Mary Jo Ryman, age 83, a longtime resident of Janesville, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Rock Haven, Janesville. Mary was born December 24, 1935, in Jonesboro, AR, to the late John Q. Decker and Florence P. (Shelton) Decker. She married Robert E. Ryman on May 15, 1954, in Loves Park, IL. Mary worked as an executive secretary at Sundstrand Corp. in Belvidere, IL, and at La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA. She was a volunteer for Belvidere Youth Baseball, Belvidere, IL, for Harvard Food Pantry and Harvard Garden Club, both of Harvard, IL, and was president of VFW Post 7041 Auxiliary in Vista, CA. She is survived by three sons, Richard Ryman, of Green Bay, WI, David (Debby) Ryman, of Janesville, and Daniel Ryman, of Springfield, IL; her brother, Norman (Nova) Decker, of Cherokee Village, AR; her sisters-in-law, Virginia (Art) Hyland, of Belvidere, IL, Dixie Decker, of Bloomington, IL, Theresa Whitaker, of Pocahontas, AR, and Mattie Highstreet, of Bulls Gap, TN; eight grandchildren, Matt (Jenny) Ryman, of Hartland, WI, Justin (Mandy) Ryman, of Arnold, MO, Leann (Adam) Philpot, of Crystal Lake, IL, Kate (Jim) Fiebrandt, of Raleigh, NC, Scott Ryman, of Madison, WI, Benji Ryman, of Portland, OR, John Ryman, of Baker, FL, Nicole (James) Jordan, of Crestview, FL; seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert, son, Ronald D. Ryman, her parents, and her brothers, Ferd Decker and Bobby Decker. Funeral services will be held at 11:15 A.M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2940 Mineral Point Ave., with Rev. David Bergelin officiating. Burial will take place on Thursday at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL, alongside her husband. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the CHURCH.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019
