BARTLETT - Mary Jo Waxler, nee Jaskula, 70, formerly of Hermosa Beach, CA and Cincinnati, OH. Beloved wife of J. Bruce; cherished mom of Jeff Dorman, Bradley (Amy) Waxler, Matt (Rebecca) Waxler and Jamie (Alan) Dean; dear sister of James (Jo) Jaskula, Anne (Gregory) Sturwold and the late Patricia Heider; loving grandma of Madigan, Maddox and Tully. Mary Jo is also missed terribly by Rosie, her dog. Memorial visitation Tuesday, August 4th, 5:00 pm until time of her memorial service 6:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852 would be appreciated.