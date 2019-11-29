|
|
Mary Johanna Ryan, age 49, of Roselle, IL passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 peacefully at Elmhurst Hospital surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Mary is survived by her parents, Nancy & Richard Hall and Brent Bauer; her daughter, Amber Ryan; her soulmate, James Foxgrover; her sister, Cindy (Brennan) Markee; her nieces, Brianne and Kennedy; her cousins; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Audrey Steele. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 11 am - 12 pm. A memorial service will follow at 12 pm at Harvest Bible Chapel in Crystal Lake.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019