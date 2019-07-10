Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
MARY JULIA WALTENBURG

NORTHBROOK - Mary Julia Waltenburg, nee Rivard age 84 of Northbrook. Beloved wife of the late David Waltenburg for 54 years. Loving mother of Lynn (George) Boothe, David (Maureen) Waltenburg, Donald (Jennifer) Waltenburg, Lisa (Eric) Schmidt and Scott Waltenburg. Dear grandma of Kristy, Jeremy, Michelle, Jamie, Kyle, Erin, Scott, Ryan, Danny, Evan, Morgan, Hailey, Brooke and the late Melissa. Dear sister of Robert (Darlene), John (late Mary Jean) Rivard and the late Oliver (late Nina) Rivard, Agnes (late William) Gallagher, Bernard (late Bernice) Rivard, Raymond Rivard, Andrew Rivard, and Jean (Donald) Netzel. Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Memorial Visitation Thursday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to JDRF at www.jdrf.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence please visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019
