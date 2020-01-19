Daily Herald Obituaries
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
235 N. Main St.
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
235 N. Main St.
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Old St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church
22333 Erhart Rd.
Mundelein, IL
View Map
MARY K. GEARY


1935 - 2020
MARY K. GEARY Obituary
Mary K. Geary, age 84, was a resident of Sharon, WI for 29 years, formerly of Wauconda and Fremont Township. Mary was the loving mother of Mary Lou Grinnell and stepmother of David (Eileen) Geary, Robert Geary, Ronald (Jen) Geary and the late James Geary; cherished grandmother of Brandon, Shelby and Mikayla Grinnell; beloved sister of William (Ann) Steffenhagen, Margaret (John) Janiszewski and the late Barbara Behm; dear aunt of many. Mary was born December 27, 1935 in Chicago to the late William and Rita Steffenhagen and passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL. Mary was a former member of the Lake County Mounted Posse and the Quarter Horse Association. She enjoyed the outdoors and was devoted to her horses. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. On Saturday, visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9:30 am to time of prayers at 10:15 am, proceeding to Old St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 22333 Erhart Rd., Mundelein, IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
