Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
8:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
West Dundee, IL
View Map
1936 - 2019
MARY KATE MICKLEWRIGHT Obituary
Mary Kate (Dinneen Lavery) Micklewright of East Dundee, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday surrounded by her loving children and extended family. Mary Kate was born in Davenport, Iowa to Aletha (Dinneen) and William Lavery on September 19, 1936, the second oldest of four children. She married Jerry and went on to share 36 years lovingly raising their family of five children and creating a home filled with warmth, welcome and antiques from European travels. Mary Kate enjoyed making a home a home, spending time with family, visiting on the phone and following extended family stories on facebook. She was a talented seamstress, creating many of her children's early outfits, exquisite home decorator, remarkable cook and artisan in needlepoint, knitting, crocheting and crafts often creating lovely, memorable gifts for Christmas exchanges. She was a devoted, mother grandmother, sister, aunt. Survivors include Mary Kate's five children and spouses : Mollie (Mary) Brooks of California, Mickie (Michele) Micklewright (Mike Haasl) of Minnesota, Ann (John) DeMartino, Mike (Donna) Micklewright, Meg (Andy) Croft of Illinois, 15 grandchildren: Magenta Brooks, Emmamarie and Mary Haasl, Sara (Consdorf), Tony and Nolan DeMartino, Erika, Marissa, Cassie, Ryan, Sammi Micklewright, Drew, Sean, Aedan, Meri, Adoley Croft, and 4 great-grandchildren: Kai, Fiona, Aubrey and Chloe. Mary Kate was preceded in death by her husband and parents Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee with Rev. John Gow, officiating. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Tuesday from 4-9 PM. The Devine Mercy Chaplet will be recited on Tuesday evening at 8:30 P.M. Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning at the church from 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Massses would be appreciated or memorials may be made to the Television Ministry of Chicago. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit http://www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com for info, pleawe call 847-426-3436
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
