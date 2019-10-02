Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
750 W. Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DOHENY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY KATHLEEN DOHENY


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY KATHLEEN DOHENY Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Mary Kathleen Doheny, 79, of Lake Forest, formerly of Elk Grove Village, was born November 7, 1939 in Chicago to Edward and Elsie (Ascherl) Sanaghan and passed away suddenly September 29, 2019. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Doheny; loving mother of Coleen (Sven) Bley, Katie (fiance Mike Mangan) Doheny, John (Bridgette) Doheny and Maureen (Pete Jansons) Doheny; cherished grandmother of Doyle, Quinton, Julia and Tessa Bley, Thomas, Mary, Margaret and Jack Doheny and Maxwell Jansons and dear sister of Kenneth (Mary) Sanaghan, Michael (Janice) Sanaghan and Edward (Nancy) Sanaghan Jr. Faithful, kind and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and a loving and unwavering friend to many. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, October 5 at 11:15 AM at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove Village for a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now