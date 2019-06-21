Mary Kathryn Kilfoy, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Katie, as most called her, never met a stranger and would know your whole life story within five minutes of meeting you. It seems fitting we share with you a little about her life. Katie was born on November 17, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Leo T. and Catherine (Shovlain) Kilfoy. She was one of six children- Martina, Edward, Madeline, Leo, and Mike. They grew up in the neighborhood of Lawrence and Ashland where their father was the local veterinarian. Katie attended boarding school at Our Lady of the Angel's Academy in Clinton, IA. Upon graduation, she remained in the Chicago area where she started her career at the Milwaukee Railroad as a key punch operator. She worked there for 34 years, retiring in 1984. Katie inherited a love of animals from her father and carried that into to her other job, in the basement of her home in Des Plaines, as a dog trimmer. The family always had poodles or schnauzers running around and those were her specialty. Katie was a giver, this cannot be emphasized enough. All of her contributions cannot fit into so few lines. Anyone who met her knew she had a calling to serve in any way possible. She took pride in volunteering at Holy Family Hospital for 20 years for 10,000+ hours. She was an attentive caretaker to several family members and her long time love; Kenneth Quaintance. She was a member of St. Raymond's Catholic Church in Mount Prospect. She leaves behind Martina Daker; sister, Shirley Kilfoy; Sister in Law, 12 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to or St. Raymond's Backpack ministry. Visitation Monday, 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. The family wants to give a special thanks to Oyunjargal Jadambaa for being Katie's caretaker the last several months and being a shoulder to lean on; We sincerely appreciate your kindness. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary