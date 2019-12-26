Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Elgin, IL
Mary Kay Allen, 73, of Elgin passed away on December 19, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1946 in Elgin, and was the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Long) Dummer. Mary graduated from Elgin High School in 1964. Mary enjoyed crocheting and sewing, and loved to spend time with family. She will be deeply missed. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Elgin. Survivors include her daughters: Laura Ann Bailey and Wendy Sue (Anthony) Connors; six grandchildren: Rachel (John), Scott (Brittany), Anthony Jr. (Megan), Shana, Lily and Garrett; eight great grandchildren; her sister: Lois Reuter; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Charles Allen in 2007; a son in law: James Bailey; and siblings: John "Jack." Edward and Kenneth Dummer. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, from 4:00pm-9:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, and on Saturday, at the church, from 1:00pm until the time of service. Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
