|
|
GLEN ELLYN - Mary Kay Andrew (Loess) passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 79. She was a loving mother of Marilyn Andrew (Joe), Karen Andrew, Susan Andrew, Michael Andrew, and Colleen Andrew. She was a loving sister to Elizabeth (Wallace) Combiths and John Loess (Larayne). She took pride in being a loving grandmother to Nathaniel Andrew and an Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary was a lover of animals which included Bella, Tanner, and Clutch, as well as spent time late into the evening working on crosswords. Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Loess and her father, Raymond Loess as well as her daughter, Colleen Andrew. May your soul rest in peace. We will miss you and always love you!! Services will be private at Queen of Heaven in Hillside on Monday May 11th. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when allowed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2020