Mary L Harriss entered eternal life on September 25 at 1:00 pm. She was born on July 6, 1935 in Elgin to Edward and Evelyn (Wilson) Hoeger. She married the love of her life, Lucas E. "Luke" Harriss on November 5, 1955. They have a daughter, Jodi (Brad) Caldwell of Aurora and a son, Matt Harriss of Elgin; and four grandchildren, Kelsey, Tyler, Eric and Lindsey Caldwell. She also has a niece, Shannon (George) Hecht of Eugene, Oregon. Mary is a graduate of Elgin High School, American School of Beauty Culture and The Episcopal Diocese of Chicago Deacon's School for Ministry. She was ordained to the sacred order of Deacons in 1991 and served as deacon assistant at her home parish, The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Elgin. During her years of ministry she also served the Diocese in various capacities, chairing the Deacon's Council, editing the Deacons' Newsletter and in ministry discernment. She was also a member of The Elgin Garden Club. Services will be announced at a later date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
