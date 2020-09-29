1/
THE REV. DEACON MARY L. HARRISS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L Harriss entered eternal life on September 25 at 1:00 pm. She was born on July 6, 1935 in Elgin to Edward and Evelyn (Wilson) Hoeger. She married the love of her life, Lucas E. "Luke" Harriss on November 5, 1955. They have a daughter, Jodi (Brad) Caldwell of Aurora and a son, Matt Harriss of Elgin; and four grandchildren, Kelsey, Tyler, Eric and Lindsey Caldwell. She also has a niece, Shannon (George) Hecht of Eugene, Oregon. Mary is a graduate of Elgin High School, American School of Beauty Culture and The Episcopal Diocese of Chicago Deacon's School for Ministry. She was ordained to the sacred order of Deacons in 1991 and served as deacon assistant at her home parish, The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Elgin. During her years of ministry she also served the Diocese in various capacities, chairing the Deacon's Council, editing the Deacons' Newsletter and in ministry discernment. She was also a member of The Elgin Garden Club. Services will be announced at a later date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved