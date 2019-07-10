Mary L. Hunter, 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sat. July 6, 2019. She was born Nov. 10, 1949 in Moline, IL and had been a Libertyville resident for most of her life. She was a graduate of Moline High School and also Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. Mary was employed as a medical technologist at Lake Forest Hospital and later Baxter Laboratories. She volunteered for the Red Cross during hurricane Katrina and also volunteered at Condell Medical Center and the Cancer Wellness Center in Northbrook. Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Craig Hunter; 2 children, Brandon (Christy) Hunter and Kristan (Erin) McCray; 4 grandchildren, Emerson, Quinlyn and Beckett Hunter and Tyson McCray and her sister, Patricia Courtney. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Sharrar. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of services at noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Wellness Center or Outreach International in her memory. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019