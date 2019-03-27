|
PLAINFIELD - Mary L. Overbeck (nee Leidy), age 71, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her loving husband; Robert E. Overbeck, and stepdaughter; Diana (Don) Janes. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorraine L. (nee Kopitke) Leidy, and her stepson; Donald Ficarrotta. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville. Interment Private. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to . Information, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019