Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church
2003 Hassert Blvd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY OVERBECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY L. OVERBECK


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY L. OVERBECK Obituary
PLAINFIELD - Mary L. Overbeck (nee Leidy), age 71, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her loving husband; Robert E. Overbeck, and stepdaughter; Diana (Don) Janes. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorraine L. (nee Kopitke) Leidy, and her stepson; Donald Ficarrotta. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville. Interment Private. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to . Information, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now