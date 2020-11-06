1/1
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Mary L. Tauber (ne Mayer) died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, October 31 at the age of 73. Mary is survived by her daughter, Anne (Tim) Carter; cherished grandchildren, Lucille and Theodore Carter, and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Tauber; parents, Joseph and Bernice Mayer; and bother, Joseph Mayer. Mary was was born on November 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Bernice Mayer. She graduated from St. Patrick Academy of Des Plaines in 1964. She married Richard Tauber in 1975. Mary worked for several years as a telephone operator & manager for ATT. Richard and Mary lived in California for a number of years before moving back to Illinois to raise their daughter as a stay at home mom. Mary enjoyed reading, baking, politics, stocks, stitch work and time with family and friends. A celebration of life and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mary's name to the Levy Senior Center Foundation, 300 Dodge Ave., Evanston, IL 60202.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
