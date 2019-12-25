|
ELGIN - Mary Lamp, of Elgin, IL, 85, died on December 20, 2019. Mary graduated from Carleton College, where she met her husband Gene Lamp, of 63 years. Mary is survived by her four children Ian (Lisa) Lamp of Gilberts, IL, Miriam (Larry) Fleig of Hanover Park, IL, Steven (Maripat) Lamp of Hoffman Estates, IL and Jennifer Lamp of Chicago, IL. Mary is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her parents. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held in Spring 2020. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Girls Scouts of Northern Illinois. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 25, 2019