Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Orchard
1330 N. Douglas Ave.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The Orchard
1330 N. Douglas Ave.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LAZARUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LAZARUS


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LAZARUS Obituary
PALATINE - Mary Lazarus, 92, was a resident of Palatine, IL since 1967. Mary was the beloved wife of George; loving mother of Dave (Dianne) Lazarus; cherished grandmother of Lindsay and Anthony (Lisa); and proud great-grandmother of McKinley, Madden, and Taylor. Preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Josie. Mary was born on February 6, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, and passed away on July 28, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9 AM until to time of funeral service at 11 AM at The Orchard, 1330 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights. Interment will be held privately at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Orchard, 1330 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.