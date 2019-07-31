|
|
PALATINE - Mary Lazarus, 92, was a resident of Palatine, IL since 1967. Mary was the beloved wife of George; loving mother of Dave (Dianne) Lazarus; cherished grandmother of Lindsay and Anthony (Lisa); and proud great-grandmother of McKinley, Madden, and Taylor. Preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Josie. Mary was born on February 6, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, and passed away on July 28, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9 AM until to time of funeral service at 11 AM at The Orchard, 1330 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights. Interment will be held privately at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Orchard, 1330 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019