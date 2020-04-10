Home

MARY LEE STOLTZNER

Mary Lee Stoltzner, nee Hoban, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on April 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Stoltzner. She is survived by her loving children, Karen Stoltzner, Kelly Seaholm (the late Stewart), Kimberly (Butch) Ehrke, Kristin (Michael) Kontek, Kathleen Elrod, Kyle Stoltzner, and the late Kevin Stoltzner. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
