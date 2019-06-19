Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
STREAMWOOD - Visitation for Mary Lou Elder (nee Scheffler) of Streamwood for 59 years, will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 1:00 - 6:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood/ Schaumburg. Funeral Monday 9:15a.m. to St. John the Evangelist Church. Mass 10:00a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. Bill and Mary Lou raised 6 children in Streamwood. They were volunteers at the Hanover Township Senior Center in Bartlett. They participated in many township events and went on many trips with the other seniors. They liked going to the casinos. Mary Lou worked for Sears for 29 years in Elgin and Dundee. She is the beloved wife of 58 years of the late Bill; loving mother of Michael Elder, Patrick (Kathy) Elder, Debra (Robert) Vasica, James (Lisa) Elder, Diane DeLeo and the late Steven; cherished grandmother of 9; proud great-grandmother of 11. For information, 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019
