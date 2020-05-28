Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOU THOMPSON Obituary
BUFFALO GROVE - Mary Lou Thompson (nee McGrath), age 88, of Lincolnshire, IL, formerly of Buffalo Grove, IL, passed away on May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Thompson, who was a deacon at St. Mary Buffalo Grove. Mary Lou was involved with RCIA for many years. Loving mother of Carrie (Marc) Tepper, Joanne Bauer, Kathleen Thompson, Michael (Kelly) Thompson and Joyce (David) Haqq. Dear grandmother of Samantha (Sean Anderson) Tepper, Daniel Tepper, Patrick (Kristin Doherty) Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Annie Thompson, Ethan Haqq and Benjamin Haqq. Cherished sister of Jo Anne (late Edward) Festle. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. A private interment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to will be greatly appreciated. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -