BUFFALO GROVE - Mary Lou Thompson (nee McGrath), age 88, of Lincolnshire, IL, formerly of Buffalo Grove, IL, passed away on May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Thompson, who was a deacon at St. Mary Buffalo Grove. Mary Lou was involved with RCIA for many years. Loving mother of Carrie (Marc) Tepper, Joanne Bauer, Kathleen Thompson, Michael (Kelly) Thompson and Joyce (David) Haqq. Dear grandmother of Samantha (Sean Anderson) Tepper, Daniel Tepper, Patrick (Kristin Doherty) Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Annie Thompson, Ethan Haqq and Benjamin Haqq. Cherished sister of Jo Anne (late Edward) Festle. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. A private interment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to will be greatly appreciated. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2020