Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Zachary Church
Mary Lou Van Buskirk (nee Figolah). Beloved wife of John. Dear mother of Paul (Patsy), Nancy (Larry) Leibforth, Mary (Randy) Kohls, Julie (Steve) Zastrow and John (Laura) Van Buskirk. Cherished grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 1. Visitation Friday, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect. Prayers Saturday, 10:00 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Zachary Church for Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. Memorials to St. Zachary Church. For information, 847-255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
