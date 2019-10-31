|
STREAMWOOD - Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Younglove (nee Christopher), 85, of Streamwood for 50 years, formerly of Chicago died October 27, 2019. Mary Lou was the beloved wife of the late Robert Frederick Younglove for 50 years; loving mother of Mike (Wendy), Robert L. (Tamie), Gerald (Jill), Louis, Jeff (the late Sarah) and the late Elizabeth Younglove, proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; cherished sister of the late Louis Christopher and the late Anthony Christopher. A special thanks to her longtime caregivers Nancy and Becky. Mary Lou loved having company, and cooking. She truly enjoyed being with her family. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 9:30am until time of service 11:30am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019