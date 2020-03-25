|
Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Beagle (nee Oliver) died peacefully in Streamwood, Illinois on March 13, 2020 at the age of 104. She is survived by her five daughters, Lynn Beagle, Jane Nash, Joyce Green, Betty Yglesias, Nancy Munch, their spouses, seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Irvin Beagle and her brother March Oliver. Mary Lou was born on February 2, 1916 to May Bertha and March Oliver. She graduated from the University of Kansas in 1938 with a degree in linguistics. She married Samuel Irving Beagle, in 1942. Mary Lou encouraged her daughters to be independent women her motto was, "Never give up!" A celebration of life will be scheduled for later in the year at the Westbrook Senior Living Center, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rainbow Hospice at rainbowhospice.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020