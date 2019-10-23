Home

MARY LOUISE (SCHIF-HOWES) DUENSING

DUNDEE - Mary Louise (Schif-Howes) Duensing, age 91, passed away August 29, 2019 in Green Valley, AZ. Mary Lou married Robert Howes and had two daughters, Sherri and Kristi. She later married Donald Duensing, from Algonquin, IL. Sherri (Don) Meagher lives in Tucson, AZ, as do three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Survivors: Donald, Sherri, five step- children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and brother Paul (Carol) Schif from Elgin, IL. Preceded in death: Robert and Kristi Howes. Send memorials to Desert Hills Lutheran Church Foundation, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622 or Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1070 South Street, Elgin, IL 60123.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
