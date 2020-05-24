|
Mary L. Frans, a resident of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, formerly of Mount Prospect, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, with family. She is preceded in death by loving husband, Carl, of 59 years and beloved granddaughter, Anna Schneider. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Joe) Visintin and Martha (Larry) Schneider, and her son, Charles. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren: James, Kristen, Phillip, Anna, Westin, and Parker and eight great-grandchildren, Landon, Audy, Nicholas, Carson, Emily, Tate, Hudson, and Kaia. Mary was born May 17, 1926, in Onsted, Michigan. Mary attended University of Michigan and later graduated from the Henry Ford Nursing School. Mary was proud of her 35 year career as a Montessori and Sunday School Teacher. She will always remain in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at the Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted, Michigan, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Senior Veterans Administration of Ohio, 4758 Ridge Rd., #168, Brooklyn, Ohio 44144.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020