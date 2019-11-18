Daily Herald Obituaries
Mary M. "Bunny" Molsen, 72, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 5, 1947 in Chicago and had been a resident of Sylvan Lake in Mundelein for the past 40 years. She was employed by the Kevin Quinn Dental office in Wauconda and was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Mundelein. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Nick Molsen; 3 children, Nick Molsen, Chris (Courtney) Molsen and Tom (Melanie) Molsen; 6 Grandchilden, Brittany, Scamus, Meghan, Matt, Eddie and Elaine; 2 brothers, the late James (Marsha) Minogue and Tom (Patricia) Minogue. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville and for one hour prior to mass at church. Funeral mass will be at 10 am Wed. Nov. 20 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 W. Erhart Road, Mundelein with interment following at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mundelein. Information: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
