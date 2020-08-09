1/
MARY MARGARET KIEFER
1925 - 2020
Mary Margaret Kiefer, age 94, died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Friendship Village, Schaumburg, IL. Mary was born in Le Mars, Iowa on September 8, 1925 to Ruth and Herman Biehle. She attended Mundelein College and worked for Illinois Bell. On May 7, 1949, Mary married the love of her life, Allan Kiefer. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she focused on her family throughout her life. She loved all sports, was a voracious reader, held spirited discussions on politics, and supported women's rights. She loved and lived life to the fullest. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allan, brother, Jack Biehle, and sister, Patricia Curtin. She is survived by her children, Mary Anne (Marty) O'Rourke, Patricia (Don) Monaco, Nancy (Dennis) Novak, Paul (Gayle) Kiefer, Connie (Joe) Harrington, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Hubert Catholic Church on August 10, with interment on August 11 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
