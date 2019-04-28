Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 North Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 North Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
GRAYSLAKE - Mary Meehan Martini, 93. Beloved wife of the late John W. Martini, her husband of 73+ years. Loving mother of Jay (Debbie), Rick (Michele), Phil (Mike) and Steve (Daisy). Proud grandmother of Annie, Madeline, Andrew and Nicole (Jordan). Proud great-grandma of Lila. Dear sister of the late Margaret (George) Goldstein. Mary was born May 21, 1925 in Woburn, MA. She worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. William Osmanski for many years before retiring. Visitation from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Ft. Sheridan Cemetery, Fort Sheridan, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Tree House Humane Society, 7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.treehouseanimals.org. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
