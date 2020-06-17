Mary Mohawk-Read left this world on Friday, June 12, 2020 after many years of medical issues at the age of 64. She is preceded in death by her husband Jeff Read, her father Tom Mohawk, her eldest sister Susan, her beloved dog Buddy Boy and many other friends, family and pets. She was born on April 6, 1956 in Chicago Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Betty Mohawk. She leaves behind her mother Betty, brother Michael Mohawk, sisters Nancy Kacer, Geralyn Mohawk and Linda Nicholson (Mohawk). As Mary never liked being the center of attention, she did not want any type of service or memorial. She will be cremated, and her ashes will be placed at Mount Hope Cemetery in Elgin Illinois, along with her husband and father. Mary is leaving donations to Assisi Animal Foundation of McHenry County, Anderson Animal Shelter in Elgin and The Special Olympics. If you would like to leave a donation in her name to any of these charities or another charity of your choosing that would be wonderful. Rest in peach Mary and know that you were loved by everyone in your family! Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.