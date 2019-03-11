Daily Herald Obituaries
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
Mary "Nan" N. Hubbard, 83, of Crystal Lake, previously of Hoffman Estates, IL was born March 10, 1935 in Chicago to Thomas and Catherine Burns. She passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Crystal Lake, IL. Nan is survived by her children Ken (Marti) Hubbard, Debbie (Elbert) Lloyd, Cathy (Dale) Jensen, Terri (Dick) Hecker, and Kevin (Bobbi) Hubbard; her grandchildren, Karen, Valerie, Julie, Kenny, Rodney, Raymond, Danny, Matt, Donna, Pati, Meaghan, Kelly, Jason, Nicky, Lauren, Kevin, and Lenore; her great grandchildren, Annabelle, Evelyn, Jonny, Campbell, McKenzie, Michael, Brady, Harley, Easton, Kason, Walker, Summer, Taylor, Ava, Dylan, Oliver, Allison, Piper, Ryan, Damien, London, Finleigh, Joziah, Jayla, Harper, Lacey and Michael; her great, great granddaughter, Kaleigha; and her brother, Guy (Sue) Burns. She is preceded in death by her partner, Leland "Larry" Hall; her husband, Kenneth R. Hubbard, Sr.; her sister, Catherine "Kay" Burns; and her parents. A celebration of life will take place from 12-7pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Colony One Club House, 680 Cress Creek Lane, Crystal Lake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , . Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
