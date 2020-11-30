BUFFALO GROVE - Mary Pat Egner was born on January 15, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Mercedes (nee Fitzgerald) Fulstick. She died Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Egner was a teacher's aide for St. Mary Parish School for several years. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed travel and attending her son, Tom, sporting events. Mary Pat is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gerald; her son, Tom (Katie); her granddaughter Maggie; and her sister, Elizabeth Fulstick. She was preceded in death by her brother, William H. Fulstick, Jr. Visitation from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Face masks are required, social distancing and capacity limits are in effect. Guests should prepare to wait outside for entry. Interment All Saints, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the donor's favorite charity. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.