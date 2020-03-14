|
|
Mary Pat Mahoney, 72, of Elgin passed away on March 11, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1947 in Elgin, the daughter of George and Mary (Kelly) Baker. Mary graduated from St. Edward High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and was a special education teacher with School District U-46 for many years prior to her retirement. Mary Pat was a loving mother, sister and very special aunt of many, she will be deeply missed. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elgin. Survivors include her children: Meghan Cariello and Terrance "Punch" Mahoney; siblings: Philip (Virginia) Baker, Stephen Baker, Connie Hopkins and John (Glorice Harper) Baker; her aunt: Luella Malloy; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother-in-law: Mel Hopkins. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Fulton St., Elgin IL 60120, with Rev. Cristopher Kuhn officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Monday, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, and on Tuesday, at the church, from 9:30am until the Mass. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2020