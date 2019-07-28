Daily Herald Obituaries
|
MARY PATRICIA LAZARUS


1930 - 2019
MARY PATRICIA LAZARUS Obituary
LAKE BARRINGTON - Mary Patricia Lazarus, 89, was a resident of Lake Barrington, IL for 47 years. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Palmer; loving mother of Stephen (Phyllene); cherished grandmother of Leah (Kevin) Kelley; proud great grandmother of Kate and Cora; dear sister of Harry Webb and the late Maurice Webb and Pauline Ladner. Patricia was born January 8, 2019 in Artmore, AL and passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Alden Estates of Barrington. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 9:00 am to time of funeral service at 11:00 am at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment will follow at Wauconda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Orchard 1301 S. Grove Ave., Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
