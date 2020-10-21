WHEATON - Mary Patricia Sullivan, 86, a 63-year resident of Wheaton, passed away October 16, 2020. She was born March 14, 1934 in Springfield, MA to Bernard and Margaret Duggan. Mary, or "Pat" as she was known to many, met Lawrence J. "Larry" Sullivan in 1949. They were married on June 6, 1953 in Springfield, MA. Together they raised 5 children: Bernie, Bobby, Joanne, Katie, and Patti. Pat was the consummate homemaker. She loved to cook and fed all who came over to visit, especially her children's friends. She volunteered in her community at a home for senior citizens, as well as at her church with volunteering at the food pantry, teaching CCD, and organizing fundraisers. And no matter what life threw her way, she stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. She is survived by her children, Robert, Joanne (Tom Herman) Phillips, Katie (Harry) Earls, and Patti (John) Weber; her grandchildren, Michelle, Siobhan, John, Sean, Marygrace, Madeline, Danny, Clare, Bridget, and Tommy; her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, and Jax; sisters, Ginny Madden Lucido and Joan Freitas and many nieces; her nephew, Tom Foster; and her niece, MaryJo Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and son, Bernie. The family has entrusted Williams-Kampp Funeral Home with the arrangements. The funeral is scheduled for October 23, 2020 at 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Winfield. Burial at St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Knights of Columbus Council 8002. Info at www.williams-kampp.com
or 630-668-0016.