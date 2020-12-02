Mary Patricia Westfall (nee Fitzgerald) died after battling a short, but serious illness. She was a resident of Lemont, Illinois at the time of her death, but was previously a resident of Mendota, and Bolingbrook, Illinois at various times in her life. Mary Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Lenny Westfall, and loving mother of Joel (Karyn), Dave (Cathy), Tim (Dianne) and the late Matthew Westfall. She was the adored grandmother of Nikki, Taylor, T.J. and Paige. She was the proud great-grandmother of Harrison. She was the dear sister of Jerry (Toni) Fitzgerald and the late Andrea Benson. Mary Patricia was born September 10, 1938 in LaSalle Illinois to Chance and Margaret (Kaufman) Fitzgerald. She was a graduate of Mendota Township High School, and married Lenny Westfall on September 5, 1959. She worked at the CBQ Railroad in Chicago, Illinois. She worked for decades at the Bolingbrook Metropolitan Newspaper. Later in life, she worked at the Mendota Lutheran Home. She was a member of the Troy Grove Grange and the Sauk Valley Humane Society. Mary Patricia was a very determined woman, and raised four sons. She often used the idiom "By Cracky!" to emphasize what she was saying. She was an enthusiastic baker, and delighted in making homemade cookies, cakes, and pies for her sons and the other kids in the neighborhood. She produced homemade jelly from hand-picked grapes almost every year over the last fifty years. She shunned television throughout her life, but was a passionate radio listener. She loved public radio shows like "Car Talk" with Click and Clack, and "Jazz with Dick Buckley." She loved listening to jazz music, especially free form jazz. Mary Patricia was both a spiritual and religious person throughout her life, and held onto her core beliefs in spite of changing her faith from Catholicism to Baptist and then back to Catholicism. Mary Patricia will be remembered as a kind, generous spirit that touched the lives of many with her warmth and a no-nonsense approach to everything.







