|
|
Mary R. Conti (nee Guidici) beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Joseph Conti and Angelo (Emilia) Conti; dear sister of Lydia Sangalli and the late Dina Scarinci; dear grandmother of Micah Conti. Funeral Tuesday, 9 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to Corpus Christi Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019