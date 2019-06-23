Daily Herald Obituaries
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Chapels
450 W. Lake St.
Roselle, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Chapels
450 W. Lake St.
Roselle, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
MARY R. CONTI Obituary
Mary R. Conti (nee Guidici) beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Joseph Conti and Angelo (Emilia) Conti; dear sister of Lydia Sangalli and the late Dina Scarinci; dear grandmother of Micah Conti. Funeral Tuesday, 9 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to Corpus Christi Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019
